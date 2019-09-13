New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Top stories at 1700 hours:

Top stories at 1700 hours: TOP NEWS: BOM4 MP-2ND LD GANESH-DROWN Bhopal: Eleven people drowned after two boats carrying them capsized during Ganesh idol immersion at a lake here in the wee hours on Friday, a police official said. DEL11 SIKH-LD BLACKLIST Govt removes names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist New Delhi: The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

LGD15 DL-COURT-LD CHIDAMBARAM INX (R) New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case. NATION: DEL21 INTERPOL-LD NIRAV BROTHER Red Corner Notice against Nehal Modi New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Modi, younger brother of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, officials said on Friday.

DEL37 DL-LD ODD EVEN New Delhi: The odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect in Delhi from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday among a slew of other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters. BES6 MH-ODD EVEN-GADKARI Nagpur: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the move was not required.

DEL20 JK-WEAPON-SNATCHING Jammu; Suspected militants snatched the rifle from a personal security officer (PSO) of a local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting authorities to impose curfew and launch a massive search operation. DEL27 UP-LD CHINMAYANAD Shahjahanpur: The special investigation team probing a post graduate student's rape allegation against BJP leader Chinmayanand grilled him for seven hours and sealed the bedroom at the former union minister's residence here, police sources said on Friday.

DEL36 DUSU-LD RESULTS New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Friday won three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union polls, while the Congress-backed NSUI bagged the secretary's post. DEL32 PRIYANKA-ECONOMY New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday used a cricketing analogy to take a dig at the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying to take a catch it is important to keep ones eyes on the ball and have the true spirit of the game, otherwise one keeps blaming gravity, Maths and Ola-Uber. LEGAL: LGD8 SC-LD BABRI JUDGE New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its direction and extended the tenure of the special judge, who is conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

LGC4 WB-HC-RAJEEV KUMAR Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. LGD12 DL-COURT-VADRA New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes. BOM6 MH-LD COURT-NAVLAKHA Mumbai; The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash the case lodged against civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case.

LGD3 SC-LD SC/ST New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred to its three-judge bench the Centre's plea seeking review of the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. BUSINESS: DEL33 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Mumbai; The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 281 points on Friday, led by financial and IT stocks as hopes of another rate cut by RBI boosted investor sentiment.

DCM19 BIZ-PRASAD-ELECTRONICS MEET New Delhi: The government will meet CEOs and top brass of electronics and smartphone makers, including Apple and Samsung, on September 16 to discuss challenges being faced by them and incentives and schemes that can be offered to position India as the 'electronics factory' of the world. FOREIGN: FGN6 UN-INDOPAK Pak hub of terrorism, spreads deceitful narratives on Kashmir: India at UN United Nations: Describing Pakistan as the "hub of terrorism", India has strongly hit back at the country for raking up the Kashmir issue at the Security Council, saying Islamabad misused the UN forum to spread "baseless and deceitful" narratives about it. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 IMF-INDIA-GDP Washington: India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, according to the IMF, which attributed it to the corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 PAK-MINISTER-KASHMIR Islamabad: In a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, his Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has admitted that Pakistan has failed to garner support from the international community on the Kashmir issue, saying despite Islamabad's efforts the world "rather believes India". By Sajjad Hussain..

