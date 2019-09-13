Goyal inaugurates FOBs, Wi-Fi for Mumbai suburban stations

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated facilities for passengers including 11 foot-overbridges (FOBs) at suburban stations here and launched increased services of the Rajdhani Express. At a function at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Goyal dedicated 11 FOBs at various stations, an escalator and a lift at Parel station, renovated passenger corridor at the CSMT platform 14-18, and two renovated booking offices at Govandi and Ghatkopar stations.

He also launched increased services of the CSMT- Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, commonly known as a "third Rajdhani". Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde, BJP MP Manoj Kotak, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai, and general manager of Central Railway and Western Railway A K Gupta were present.

From September 16, train No 22221 Rajdhani Express with increased frequency will leave CSMT for Delhi on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. From September 14, train No 22222 Rajdhani Express with increased frequency will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminus for Mumbai on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The railway minister also inaugurated newly- constructed building of the Railway Claims Tribunal (Second Bench), three FOBs at Khar Road and Vile Parle stations, two escalators at Lower Parel, and free Wi-Fi facility at 29 stations of both Central and Western Railways. "As of yesterday, free Wi-Fi was available at 4,574 railway stations across the country," he said.

The minister also asked the officials to provide better amenities at Ghatkopar and Andheri stations, which are witnessing increased flow of Mumbai Metro passengers. Goyal also tweeted later that "Railways announces several freight incentive measures relating to rate exemptions, digitization and ease of doing business, to enhance the price competitiveness and efficiency of Railways and give a boost to the economy"..

