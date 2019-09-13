SP MLA Nahid Hasan booked post altercation with district officials

Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with district authorities who were checking documents of the car he was travelling in. A case was registered against him under various IPC sections on Thursday night, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

On September 9, the legislator had engaged in an argument with the Kairana sub-divisional magistrate and the circle officer after they asked him to produce documents of his car.

PTI CORR DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)