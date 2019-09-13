New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm NEW DELHI DEL77 DL-3RDLD ODD EVEN Odd-even scheme to return in Delhi from Nov 4-15 New Delhi: The odd-even road rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time and will be in effect from November 4-15, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announcing a slew of measures to combat high-level of air pollution during winters. NEW DELHI DEL49 DUSU-2NDLD RESULTS ABVP wins 3 posts in DU students' union polls, NSUI gets 1 New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Friday won three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, while the Congress-backed NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

LUCKNOW DEL69 UP-2NDLD-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand grilled for seven hours, room sealed Shahjahanpur (UP): The special investigation team probing a student's rape allegation against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand questioned him for seven hours and sealed the bedroom at his home here, sources said on Friday. LUCKNOW DEL58 UP-MINISTERS-TAX For 40 yrs, UP ministers haven't paid own income tax; state govt pays for them Lucknow: The existence of a four-decade-old law that makes the Uttar Pradesh government pay the income tax of all ministers has come as shocker to many, even though some political leaders say they never knew about it.

LUCKNOW DES11 UP-ASSEMBLY-SHIVPAL SP seeks Shivpal Yadav's disqualification from UP assembly under anti-defection law. Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has moved an application seeking the disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh assembly under the anti-defection law.

BANDA DES7 UP-CHILD LIFTER Elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifter Banda (UP): A 70-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people on the suspicion that he was a child lifter at Pinhai Railway Station in Chitrakoot district, the police said on Friday. SIDDHARTHNAGAR DES37 UP-BIKER-LD COPS UP: Cops thrash biker in Siddharthnagar; suspended, FIR lodged Siddharthnagar (UP): Two policemen here thrashed a motorcyclist when he could not produce the papers for the two-wheeler, prompting the department to suspend and lodge an FIR against them, police said on Friday.

CHANDIGARH NRG3 HR-JJP Jannayak Janata Party releases first list of candidates for Haryana polls Chandigarh: The Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party, which has decided to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, on Friday released the first list of party candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls. CHANDIGARH DES18 PB-GIRL Ferozepur DC helps differently abled girl live her dream for a day Chandigarh: A differently abled girl who dreams of becoming an IAS officer on Friday got a taste of what the job involves. PTI LUCKNOW DES34 UP-AKHILESH-RAMPUR Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Rampur to lend support to Azam Khan Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday left for Rampur to lend support to party leader Azam Khan against whom several cases have been filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

CHANDIGARH DES47 PB-BLACKLIST-AMARINDER Amarinder welcomes Centre's decision on black list Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to virtually scrap the controversial 'black list', which he said was totally discriminatory towards the Sikh community.

NOIDA DES32 NCR-PLASTIC-ROAD Road from plastic waste in Noida Noida (UP): To manage plastic waste, the Noida Authority has started using it in construction of a road in the city. JODHPUR LGD49 RJ-HC-ASARAM Rajasthan HC to hear Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence on Sep 23 Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday said it will hear on September 23 a plea by self-styled godman Asaram for suspension of life imprisonment awarded to him for raping a girl in his ashram in 2013.

HARMUKH (J&K) DES27 JK-FOREIGN-COUPLE Belgium couple reach J&K's Harmukh valley, ignoring fears, locals rue fall in number of tourists Harmukh (Ganderbal): Ignoring advisories from diplomatic missions, a Belgium couple has kept its date with the Valley, going on a trek they had been planning months before the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. NEW DELHI DEL26 JK-YOUTH-BEARD We are all 'Hairy Baboons': Kashmiris post abrogation of Article 370 provisions New Delhi: Sporting a beard may be a growing fashion statement, but for many Kashmiris it has become a sheer compulsion, and to some, a great deal of consternation..

