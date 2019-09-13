Sikki Reddy says her instagram account hacked

Badminton doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy on Friday said her Instagram account was hacked. The 26-year-old Hyderabad-based player posted the information on her official twitter account.

"@instagram please help me some hacker has hacked my account and sends me this messages in Whatsapp. I have already reported too but no response. He got my mail id and phone number everything," she tweeted with a screenshot of the account which says "I am hacker. I sell your account for $700. "Hi everyone my insta account has been hacked so please dont message or tag me. I will update shortly. Thank you," she said in another tweet.

Responding to her tweet, Hyderabad city police advised her to contact the Cyber Crime Station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)