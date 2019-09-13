FICN with face value of Rs 1.7 lakh seized, 2 held in Bengal

Fake currency with face value of Rs 1.7 lakh was seized from West Bengal's Malda district and two persons were arrested, police said on Friday. Seized fake notes for the "first time" were in the denominations of Rs 50 and Rs 200, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two were apprehended from Jhaljhalia area in English Bazar police station limits on Thursday night before they could board a train and escape, he said. "About 600 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 200 and 1000 counterfeit notes of Rs 50 were seized from their possession. Seizure of low-value fake Indian currency notes (FICN) is a surprise to us," Rajoria said.

The arrested persons were identified as Raja Singh Pal (44), a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, and Kafikul Sheikh (27) of Malda district, known as a hub for fake Indian currency notes, police said..

