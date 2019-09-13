Andhra govt orders 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST in temple bodies

The state government on Friday issued an order under which the trust board of any temple that comes under the purview of endowments department shall be filled with 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward communities (BC) members. Further, 50 per cent of the total nominated members shall be women.

The state government also issued an ordinance through the Governor to increase the number of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board members from 16 to 25, excluding four Ex-Officio members. The state government has released an order in which it has amended the state endowments act enabling 50 per cent reservation in the appointment of trust board members. (ANI)

