Amit Shah kicks off Sewa Saptah by visiting AIIMS in Delhi

Kicking off "Sewa Saptah" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and met the patients admitted here and enquired about their health situation. He also distributed fruits to the patients.

Amit Shah was also seen sweeping the floor of the hospital while other leaders followed suit. "The whole government machinery will throw its weight behind the Sewa Saptah. Zila Panchayat, gram panchayat, municipalities, municipal corporations, Taluka panchayat wherever the people have given us power, the crores of BJP workers will be observing Sewa Saptah through plantation drive, cleanliness drive and by serving the poor and needy," said Shah.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his whole life working for the poor and nation," he said. Accompanying him were BJP working President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

The BJP will be organising "Sewa Saptah" from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the birthday of the prime minister. Modi's birth anniversary is on September 17.

The campaign will be held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers. (ANI)

Also Read: Economic culture of 'License Raj' and 'Permit Raj' struck at the heart of individual ambitions: PM Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)