K'taka: Woman sexually assaulted by priest on pretext of performing special ritual

A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a priest on the pretext of conducting a special ritual, said police. According to the police, a case has been registered against the priest, under Section 354 A and 354 B.

"A lady filed a complaint in Banaswadi police station on September 10. She told us that she approached a priest for some personal reasons for which the priest advised her to perform two poojas. He told her to perform one pooja here and another pooja at Kukke Subramanya temple," said Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). "She alleged that when the priest took her to Kukke Subramanya for performing pooja, he tried to assault her sexually," he added.

Police are currently investigating the case to know the authenticity. (ANI)

