Army Eastern Command condoles 9-yr-old dog's death

Army Eastern Command on Saturday condoled the death of 'Dutch' a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 14-09-2019 13:34 IST
Army Eastern Command pays respect to 'Dutch' a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata on Saturday. (Picture credit: Army Eastern Command Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Army Eastern Command on Saturday condoled the death of 'Dutch', a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata.

All the officials paid last respects to the dog, who died on September 11, by garlanding him. Dutch was instrumental in identifying Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in various operations.

Eastern Command Indian Army tweeted, "Army Eastern Command condoles the death of 'Dutch', a 9 yr old ED dog who died on 11 Sept. He was a decorated dog of Eastern Command who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Operations. A real hero in service to the nation." (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
