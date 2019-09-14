International Development News
School teacher accused of misbehaving with 2 girl students

PTI Erode
Updated: 14-09-2019 15:26 IST
A teacher has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students, police said on Saturday. Sakthivel (44) teaching botany in a government girls higher secondary school, Bhavani, has been accused of sexually misbehaving with the plus-one students sometime back.

Following this, the victims narrated the incident to their parents, who in turn lodged a police complaint. Meanwhile, the teacher absconded and was arrested later under the POCSO Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
