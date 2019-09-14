School teacher accused of misbehaving with 2 girl students

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students, police said on Saturday. Sakthivel (44) teaching botany in a government girls higher secondary school, Bhavani, has been accused of sexually misbehaving with the plus-one students sometime back.

Following this, the victims narrated the incident to their parents, who in turn lodged a police complaint. Meanwhile, the teacher absconded and was arrested later under the POCSO Act..

