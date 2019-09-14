MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures help to families of deceased in boat capsize incident

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met the families of those who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident that took place on September 13. Chouhan assured the family members assistance from the municipal corporation, including a job besides financial help.

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people were rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized on Friday during Ganesh immersion. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath increased the compensation from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 11 lakh to the families of the deceased.

"We have decided to increase the compensation for families of deceased to Rs 11 lakh. Orders for the magisterial inquiry have been given," the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt taking financial pressure off families by taking care of school donations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)