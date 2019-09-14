International Development News
Karnataka: 5-foot-long rat snake rescued from police station

A five-foot-long rat snake was on Saturday rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga city.

ANI Shivamogga (Karnataka)
Updated: 14-09-2019 18:25 IST
A five-foot-long rat snake was rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A five-foot-long rat snake was on Saturday rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga city.

The snake was found by a police officer from inside a photocopy machine at the police station.

After rescuing the snake, forest official, Kiran said, "One of the police staffs found it in xerox machine space. The snake came to the police station in search of rats. The snake has now been rescued." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

