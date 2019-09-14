International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Police rescues 94 bonded labourers from chemical factory in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Police on Saturday rescued 94 bonded labourers including 12 minors from a Chemical factory in Kathwada area from Ahmedabad. The owners of the factory are currently being interrogated by the police.

ANI Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Updated: 14-09-2019 21:07 IST
Police rescues 94 bonded labourers from chemical factory in Ahmedabad

DCP of Ahmedabad Zone-5, Akshayraj Makwana speaking to media persons on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Police on Saturday rescued 94 bonded labourers including 12 minors from a Chemical factory in Kathwada area from Ahmedabad. The owners of the factory are currently being interrogated by the police. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad Zone-5, Akshayraj Makwana stated, "The labourers were brought from Nagaland and Assam. They were neither being paid nor were they allowed to go home or outside. We have registered a case into the matter."

The police had received information on Friday night about people being held as bonded labourers in a chemical factory in Kathwada area. "Today, we sent out teams to the spot. Initially, we thought there were 30 of them but after reaching the premises, we rescued 94 persons from there and out of which 12 are minors," Makwana added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019