Police rescues 94 bonded labourers from chemical factory in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Police on Saturday rescued 94 bonded labourers including 12 minors from a Chemical factory in Kathwada area from Ahmedabad. The owners of the factory are currently being interrogated by the police. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad Zone-5, Akshayraj Makwana stated, "The labourers were brought from Nagaland and Assam. They were neither being paid nor were they allowed to go home or outside. We have registered a case into the matter."

The police had received information on Friday night about people being held as bonded labourers in a chemical factory in Kathwada area. "Today, we sent out teams to the spot. Initially, we thought there were 30 of them but after reaching the premises, we rescued 94 persons from there and out of which 12 are minors," Makwana added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

