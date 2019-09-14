Jharkhand CM urges people to promote Hindi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday urged people to use Hindi and asked officials to request private institutions for promoting communication in the language. He also appealed to the people to respect their native languages.

"Hindi is our pride and identitythe government is giving quality education in (Hindi medium) schools. Now, everyone has to change their mind set. "(Let) the Personnel, Administrative and Raj Bhasha Department send letters to private institutions to promote communication in Hindi," Das said at a 'Hindi Divas' function.

'Hindi Divas' is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. It was first observed in 1953. Das also urged people to "respect other languages" and said the state government accorded the status of second 'Raj Bhasha' to Santhali, Bangla, Mundari, Ho, Khadia, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panchpargania, Odiya, Maghi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Angik and Bhumij languages.

"This (according second Raj Bhasha status to other languages) connects people with each other," he said. A foundation stone will be laid for construction of a "Hindi Bhavan" in the next three months, Das said adding that "Kavi Sammelan" (poets' conference) will be organised on next year's 'Hindi Divas'..

