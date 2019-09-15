International Development News
Indian Army organises training sessions for village defence committees in J-K

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a session to train the volunteers of the village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

ANI Naushera (Jammu And Kashmir)
Updated: 15-09-2019 12:28 IST
Training session to train the volunteers of the village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a session to train the volunteers of the village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. "Village Defence Committee training organised at Naushera to refresh their weapon training and intelligence gathering skills. The session included firing practice and medical examination of the members. Army For Awaam initiative lauded by the local populace," Army's White Knight Corps stated in a tweet.

[{2291e4b7-9811-4832-a8a0-dba5a8e684f1:intradmin/EEe82vGUUAEssWU.jpg}] The committee, which includes villagers, was set up with an aim to strengthen the security of those living in the rural and remote areas of the region.

It is also a part of the strategy to counter the terror activities. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
