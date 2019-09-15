International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maharashtra: 2 Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Two Naxals were killed by the police in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra today.

ANI Gadchiroli (Maharashtra)
Updated: 15-09-2019 12:57 IST
Maharashtra: 2 Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Naxals were killed by the police in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra today. According to police, the encounter took place in Gyarapatti jungle area falling under Korchi Taluka in the district.

The gunbattle took place during the night when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Naxal Unit of Maharashtra police, were combing the area. A large number of daily use items were recovered from the incident spot.

At present, the police are making efforts to identify the deceased. Yesterday, six Naxals were killed in three separate encounters with the police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The encounters took place in Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada districts. (ANI)

Also Read: More mob attacks in UP over child-lifting rumours despite police warning

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019