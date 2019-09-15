International Development News
Development News Edition
UP: 1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside house at Prayagraj

A person died while two others got injured after an explosion took place in the residential area of Korav here on Sunday.

ANI Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 15-09-2019 15:48 IST
UP: 1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside house at Prayagraj

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A person died while two others got injured after an explosion took place in the residential area of Korav here on Sunday. The explosion occurred at a residence that belonged to a person who was involved in the production of firecrackers.

The resident had allegedly kept explosive materials at his home. Further details awaited. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
