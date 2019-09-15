International Development News
Odisha: Three persons arrested with cache of drugs in Balasore

The district police arrested three persons with a cache of brown sugar and cash around Rs 10 lakh on Sunday here.

ANI Balasore (Odisha)
Updated: 15-09-2019 17:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The district police arrested three persons with a cache of brown sugar and cash around Rs 10 lakh on Sunday here. "Three persons have been arrested along with drugs by Sahadev Khunta police in Balasore district," Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth, Superintendent of Police, Balasore said.

The accused persons were identified as Pitabash Rana (29), Bhabani Prasad Swain (22) and SK Hyder Ali (26). All of them are natives of Odisha. The articles seized from their possession are - 302 grams brown sugar, three mobile phones, two motorcycles and cash of Rs 9,44,080. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
