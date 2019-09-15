BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates organic waste processing plant at Sangli apartment

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday inaugurated an organic waste processing plant at a residential complex on the Copernicus Marg here and it will cater to 200 households. The residents of Sangli apartment attained 100 per cent segregation of waste at source in the past four months. In June, a wet waste composting pit was built.

The plant has been set up under the "well being out of waste" initiative of ITC Limited, according to a company statement. The residents of Sangli apartment are now completely equipped to handle wet kitchen waste and garden waste as per North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) guidelines, it said.

The facility will also enable processing of wet waste into compost inside the housing society. NDMC secretary Rashmi Singh, senior vice president of ITC Limited Anil Rajput and residents of the apartment were present on the occasion.

