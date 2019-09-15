Notorious Gourav Jharera gang member held in Vasant Vihar

Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old Gourav Jharera gang member wanted in connection with several cases of robbery, extortion, assault and attempt to murder from Vasant Vihar area, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Ajay Danial alias Anna was arrested from Vasant Vihar and one pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

A native of Chennai, he was residing at Madrasi Colony in Moti Bagh in Delhi's South Campus. Danial has a history of criminal involvement. He was sought by police after a road rage case in Vasant Vihar in April this year. He and his associates — Harsh, Prakash, Ashok — had thrashed a person in Vasant village and had been absconding since.

In 2014, he assaulted police personnel at Patiala House Court while in custody in connection with a shooting incident. In 2013, he and his associates had committed armed robbery in Vasant Vihar after which he was jailed. There, he met Jharera and joined his gang, the DCP said.

After coming out of jail, he continued working for Jharera. In 2017, he assaulted a lawyer in Vasant village and was sent to jail, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)