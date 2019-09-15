In its death, cow brings together members of various communities in Mathura village

Thousands of people, including many Muslims, turned up for post-death rituals of a cow in Kudvara village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, setting an example of communal amity. The cow originally belonged to one Mahant Devadas, who died around 7-8 years ago. "Since then, the villagers were taking care of the bovine which was loved by all," said Arjun, the village head.

Hakim Khan and his family members from the village actively participated in every ritual following the death of the cow on September 2, Kushal Pratap Singh, a social worker of a nearby village, said. Since the villagers had an emotional attachment with the cow, it was decided it will be interred and the 13th-day ceremony, which is conducted after demise of a person, was also performed for the animal.

"Money was collected and invitations were extended to adjoining villages for the ritual feast on 'terahvi'," Singh said, adding "despite financial constraints Khan made contribution and was actively involved in collecting funds for it". Around 4,000 villagers, including from adjoining areas, converged for the ritual on Saturday.

