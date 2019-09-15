Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families of Kairana drowning victims

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the boys who lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Kairana a day earlier. "The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences on the drowning of 5 boys in Kairana, Shamli and announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each of the deceased persons," a statement by the state government read.

A dozen youth from the Malakpur village on Saturday had come to the Yamuna river to immerse the leftover materials from a 'jagran' held in the village. Seven of the 12 youth entered the river to immerse the materials and all of them got caught in the heavy flow of the river. The youth standing on the banks of the river raised a hue and cry which led to the villagers coming to their rescue.

They, however, were able to rescue only one boy while the six others were drowned. The bodies of three drowned boys were recovered by the police administrations while the search operation for other bodies is in progress with the help of locals and private swimmers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

