Mamata expresses grief over of loss of lives in Andhra boat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh. Banerjee extended her condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Saddened at the loss of lives in the Godavari boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the deceased," Banerjee tweeted. She also prayed that the missing passengers of the boat are rescued.

"My prayers that the missing passengers are rescued," she added. At least 12 people drowned and around 30 were missing after a boat carrying them to a tourist spot capsized in the swollen river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people, including nine-member crew, and 17 of them were rescued by the locals while the search was on for others.

