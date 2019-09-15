Eight injured in road accident

At least eight persons, including six women, were injured in a road accident at Mayo road here on Sunday, police said. The accident took place at around 2.20 pm at the crossing of Red Road and Mayo road near Police memorial when the driver of a private bus suddenly applied the brake and two other buses from behind rammed into it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

As a result, eight passengers received minor injuries and were rushed to SSKM hospital, he said. The driver of the offending private bus managed to flee but the drivers of the two other buses have been taken to the Maidan Police Station, the officer added.

