INS Tarkash makes port call at Namibia's Walvis Bay

In continuation of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, INS Tarkash made a port call at the Walvis Bay in Namibia on Sunday for a three-day visit. The port call by INS Tarkash demonstrates India's warm ties with Namibia and its commitment to enhance operational reach, maritime security and its solidarity with friendly nations, the Navy said in a statement.

During the three-day visit, the commanding officer of the ship will pay courtesy calls on Namibian dignitaries and senior defence officers, including the chief of the Namibian Navy, it said. INS Tarkash commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is a state-of-the-art warship equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors.

"Professional interactions are planned with the Namibian Navy towards further enhancing co-operation between the two forces. In addition, social engagements, exchange visit of ships, sports event and sharing of best practices are also organised," the statement said. The ship is part of the Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational command of flag officer commanding-in-chief, Western Naval Command, based in Mumbai.

