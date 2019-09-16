Four crab catchers nabbed, 30 kg mud crabs seized in Odisha

Forest officials have apprehended four crab catchers at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district and seized around 30 kg live mud crabs from their possession. Crab catchers Sanjay Mandal, Shyamapada Mandal, Haripada Raptan and Bikas Raptan, residents of Debendranarayanpur village near the national park, had trespassed into the prohibited area and were nabbed from Baunsagadi Creek on Sunday, a forest official said.

They had entered the area on a country boat to catch crabs and fishes, he said. Humans are prohibited from entering the water bodies in the national park. The country boat used by them was seized and they were booked under sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, while the seized crabs were released into the wild, he said. Over 30 people have been nabbed in the national park in the last month for illegal entry into the water bodies and forest area for fishing and collecting firewood, the official said.

Crabs are food to over 1,600 saltwater crocodiles living in the national park. "It is important to protect mud crabs to ensure sustainability. Anyone suspecting illegal crabbing activities should inform the forest officials," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)