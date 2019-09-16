Labourer held for kidnapping, raping 6-yr-old in Ludhiana

A labourer, who was on the run after raping a six-year-old girl at a vacant plot here, was arrested, police said on Monday. Babloo, 21, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, they said.

He was arrested on Sunday while he was about to take a bus to escape to his native village. Babloo, who was currently living in a rented accommodation here on Tajpur road, had kidnapped the minor from the labour quarters in Bhamian locality in the early hours of Saturday while she was asleep with her mother, the police said.

Later, the family found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood at a vacant plot a few hundred yards away from their home, they said. They said the victim underwent a 90-minute surgery for severe injuries sustained during the incident.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting) and 376 (rape), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

