Praveen Prakash appointed as Principal Secretary to AP CM Amaravati, Sep 16 (PTI): Praveen Prakash, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch, was on Monday appointed as Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam issued a Government Order to this effect.

Praveen is currently the Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi. He has also been given full additional charge as Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department.

Ram Prakash Sisodia has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare. V Vinod Kumar (2015) has been transferred as Sub-Collector of Vijayawada, according to the Chief Secretary's order.

The state government also replaced the Head of Forest Force Md Illiyas Rizvi, who is of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests rank. He has been posted as Principal Secretary of Minorities Welfare Department.

N Prateep Kumar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Forest Development Corporation, has been given additional charge as PCCF (Head of Forest Force)..

