'Pb minister, officials inspect Kartarpur corridor project work

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with a team of officials from Union Home Ministry and Land Port Authority of India on Monday took stock of the ongoing work on Kartarpur corridor project at Dera Baba Nanak here. State Jails Minister Randhawa held a meeting with officials of LPAI, NHAI and district administration after inspecting the work.

Union Home Ministry's Additional Secretary Govind Mohan was also present in the meeting, said the minister. The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate a visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to obtain just a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, set up by Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev in 1522.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India. Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part up to border from from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur is being built by India.

The four-lane highway connecting the Zero Point of the Kartarpur Corridor up to National Highway-354 is being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The corridor will be opened in November before Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, meanwhile on Monday, asked the NHAI and LPAI officials to ensure the completion of Kartarpur Sahib corridor by October 31. She said she will be visiting the site to review the work progress next week.

In a statement in Chandigarh, the Union minister said the entire Guru Nanak 'Nam Leva Sangat' was waiting for the completion of the Kartarpur corridor project with bated breath as it would be a 'dream come true moment' for them to cross the border and pay obeisance at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. “Keeping this in mind, no effort should be spared to complete the project in all aspects by the deadline,” she said.

Speaking about the Integrated Check Post being set up for pilgrims to cross the border, Badal said the Rs 400 crore-ICP would reflect Punjab's culture and tradition. “I am pleased to share that the Passenger Terminal will have the artwork depicting life and teachings of Guru Sahib. Besides, we have decided to place various sculptures within the ICP complex,” she added.

It has also been decided that the Central government will pay for various facilities like the police station and fire station which were to be set up by the Punjab government, she added. PTI CHS VSD RAX

