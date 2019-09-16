Kejriwal pays last respects to Lt Col Gaurav Solanki

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid last respects to Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki, an Indian peacekeeper who drowned while kayaking in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kejriwal participated in the last rites of the Army officer and spoke to his family members.

"Late Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki, who was posted with the India contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo, was supposed to return in a few days," he tweeted. "I participated in his last rites and paid my respects to him. May god give his family the strength to bear this loss," he added.

The Army officer went to Lake Kivu on September 8 for kayaking but did not return.

