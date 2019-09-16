CB-CID starts investigation in constable killing case

The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department has started investigation in the killing of a police constable in Rajasthan's Tonk district. A senior official of the agency is conducting the investigation, Tonk Superintendent of Police Adarsh Siddhu said.

Constable Mukesh Chaudhary, posted in police lines, was attacked on July 26 in Mehandwas area of Tonk. He succumbed to the injuries during treatment. One accused identified as Sitaram Yadav was arrested on August 5 and was sent to judicial custody by a local court on August 14, he added.

The investigation was referred to CB-CID on request by his family members, he added.

