16 relief, 7 engineer teams deployed for rescue work in flood-hit MP, Rajasthan: MHA

A total of 16 relief and seven engineer teams have been deployed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to oversee the rescue work in the flood-affected areas of the states, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said. "Rajasthan - 11 relief and four engineer teams deployed. Rescue operations underway in Jhalawar, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur districts. Madhya Pradesh - five relief and three engineering teams deployed. Rescue operations underway in Bhind, Sheopur and Morena," MHA spokesperson tweeted.

The MHA also informed that Air Force helicopters have been kept on standby for emergency purposes, "Helicopters from Air Force on standby at Nagpur and Phalodi, those of Army at Jodhpur and Jhansi." Detailing the deployment of Army for the flood relief purposes in the two states, the MHA in another tweet said, "Current Deployment of Army for flood relief: Rajasthan Kota - 3 teams including 1 Engineering Task Force (ETF), Sawai Madhopur - 5 teams including 1 ETF, Jhalawar - 4 teams including 1 ETF, Dholpur - 3 teams including 1 ETF, MP Bhind - 4 teams including 2 ETF, Sheopur - 2 teams including 1 ETF, Morena - 2 teams."

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state. Gehlot was apprised by the officials about the flood situation before he undertook the aerial survey.

On the other hand, losses due to excessive rainfall and floods in Madhya Pradesh in the last few days amount to Rs 10,000 crore, according to state Chief Secretary Sudhiranjan Mohanty. Of this, losses to the tune of Rs 8,000 have been on account of damage to agriculture crops and the rest Rs 2,000 crore on account of damage to houses and other property.

"Efforts are on to tackle the situation that arose because of heavy rainfall in Neemuch, Mandsaur and other nearby areas," Mohanty told a press gathering on Monday. (ANI)

