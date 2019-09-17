Man held for killing woman labourer in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman brick-kiln worker in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. A neighbor of the woman, identified as Yamuna (30), spotted her body with stab injuries lying in her house in Usalghar village on Monday and alerted the police who rushed to the spot, an official at the police control room said.

The woman was apparently killed on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he said. During the enquiry, the police got to know from the woman's neighbors that one Balaram Dive used to frequently visit her house, he said.

Later, based on suspicion, the police arrested Dive and booked him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

