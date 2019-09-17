PM Modi one of the best leaders in country, says priest who performed Narmada Poojan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the best leaders in our country, said a priest who performed the 'Maa Narmada Poojan' at the Sardar Sarovar Dam with the leader on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. "Today's pooja was mainly to welcome the Narmada Dam. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals with enthusiasm. He is one of the best leaders in our country," the priest Viranchi Prasad told ANI.

To mark his special day, Modi performed all the rituals to pay respect to the sacred river at Kevadia, which was colourfully decorated with flowers. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Soon after, the Prime Minister also offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to his home state flew in from Gandhinagar to Kevadia today. He visited the Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity. The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

