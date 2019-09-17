2 held after posting photos online with weapons to threaten people: Delhi police

Two men were arrested from Sagarpur area in the national capital after they posted their photos and videos brandishing sophisticated weapons on various social media sites to threaten their targets and extort money, police said on Tuesday. On September 6, Prateek Chhabra (31) and Nikhil Chauhan (20) posted a birthday celebration video on social media in which they were seen cutting a cake with a pistol wrapped in plastic and serving it on the weapon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

He said the duo used to get their photos clicked and videos recorded while brandishing weapons and post them on various social networking sites to threaten their targets for extortion. They were arrested from Nagar Van Park in Sagarpur area on Tuesday and a two pistols, one of them country-made, along with cartridges were seized from them, police said.

Chhabra has been involved in seven cases and used to be assisted by Chauhan, they said, adding Chhabra has been declared proclaimed offender by Jagatpuri police station.

