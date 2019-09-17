International Development News
J&K: 2 absconders arrested in Kathua

PTI Jammu
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:46 IST
Two men, who were evading arrest since 2016, were finally held on Tuesday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Kawaljeet Singh, a resident of Jasrota village was declared an absconder by a local court in a case related to theft registered in Hiranagar Police Station in 2016. He was arrested from Rajbagh area, they said.

While Din Mohammad of Sanjwan-Marheen-- wanted in a case registered in 2016 for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant-- was arrested from Hiranagar, they said.

