Thak-Thak gang member along with associate nabbed

A member of the Thak-Thak gang, along with his accomplice, was arrested from the M B road, police said on Tuesday. Vishal (25), who was an active member of the Thak-Thak gang, and Dinesh (29), who was a receiver of stolen articles, were nabbed on Monday, they said.

According to police, Vishal, a resident of Inderpuri, used different motorcycles to commit robberies along with his associates, a police official said. They used to break off car glasses by using slingshot and catapult, or poured oil and deflate the tyres to divert attention of the vehicle's driver. In the meantime, other co-accused used to steal the items, he said.

Six stolen smartphones, a laptop, two I-pads and one scooter were recovered from their possession, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)