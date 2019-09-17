International Development News
Updated: 17-09-2019 19:03 IST
MNS worker arrested for `rape'

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker has been arrested here for allegedly raping, assaulting and threatening a woman colleague, the police said on Tuesday. Satish V Vaidya, the accused, is a local MNS worker from Chembur area, said a police official.

The victim, also an MNS worker, had submitted a written complaint to Tilak Nagar police station. An FIR was registered recently after preliminary probe, the official added. The woman alleged that around two years ago Vaidya, her former classmate, took her out for dinner at a hotel in Thane and later raped her.

He then began to blackmail her, threatening to tell her husband about their meeting if she did not give in to his demands, she alleged. Vaidya was arrested and further probe was underway.

