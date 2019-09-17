More than 1,900 evacuated as Chambal overflows in Bhind, MP

Over 1,900 people have been shifted to safer places in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh as the Chambal river is in spate following heavy rains. The river is overflowing due to heavy rains in Mandsaur and release of water from the Kota barrage, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The floods have affected 44 villages on its banks in Bhind district, he said. Over the last two days, rescue teams shifted more than 1,900 people from Nakhnoli, Ramakot, Koshan, Navali Vrindavan, Mukutpura Chaumho, Kachpura, Tarshokhar, Dinnapura and other villages, he said.

Over 900 people are staying in relief camps set up by the district administration while others are putting up at their relatives' houses, he said. The administration, home guards and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force are engaged in rescue work.

Bhind collector Chhote Singh has issued an order cancelling the leaves of all government officials, asking them to return to work..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)