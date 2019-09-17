Meghalaya police arrest 14 foreigners illegally entering the

As many as 14 foreign nationals, 12 of whom are from Nigeria, have been arrested in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district for entering the country illegally via Bangladesh during the last four days, police said Tuesday. The police, who have informed Ministry of External Affairs about this, believe there are larger designs behind this sudden illegal immigration of the foreign nationals.

"East Jaintia Hills district have arrested 14 foreign nationals during checking at different places in the district. All of them are trying to enter the country illegally via Bangladesh," the district police said in a statement issued here.

Out of these, 12 persons are detected with Nigerian passports, one with Ivory Coast passport and another without any passport, it said. "Investigation is ensuing and we are determined to unearth the larger design behind this sudden illegal immigration, if any," the police said.

District Superintendent of Police- Vivekanand Singh- said the foreigners had valid visas to land in Bangladesh and they apparently crossed over to Tripura on foot by paying a huge amount of money to local guides there. While most of them were heading to Delhi, the African national, who did not have any passport, told police he intended to go to Goa.

Their claims to be footballers and engaged in textile business were rubbished by the state police and all information and cooperation from respective states police are being collected, an investigating officer said. Meghalaya police have tightened vigil along the inter- state border with Assam after the latter has published the states NRC on August 31 last and over 19 lakh people were left out.

The state police have so far detected attempts of over 240 persons trying to enter the state from Assam without having valid papers through the various infiltration check points set up..

