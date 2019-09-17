44-yr-old businessman shot dead in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants after a scuffle broke out between them in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rajul Gupta, owned an electronic goods showroom in Jyoti Nagar.

The incident took place outside his house on Monday night when Gupta was returning home after work, the police said. They said a scuffle broke out between Gupta and the two bike-borne men, and the duo opened fire at him.

It is suspected that the accused took away his gold chain and a silver locket before fleeing from the spot. Gupta sustained a gun shot injury over his left shoulder and was rushed to Shanti Mukund hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Gupta's family got to know about the incident when they heard his scream from outside the house. "Soon, a crowd gathered. We checked the CCTV and saw Rajul's scooter lying on the road. We went outside and saw Rajul was lying near the gate. Our neighbours told us that two-three men fought with him and later fled away on their motorcycle," a family member said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, he said, adding that CCTV footage from outside the house was recovered and police were trying to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. Police said they have also received a complaint from the family that Rajul's gold chain and a silver locket, which he wore every day, were missing.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)