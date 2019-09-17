C'garh man booked for giving triple talaq to estranged wife

A man in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was booked on Tuesday for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police said. Parliament recently passed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act which makes this kind of instant divorce a criminal offence.

Jumman Rizvi was booked by Pendra police based on the complaint of his wife Noorie Begum (33), a resident of Adbhar village, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Pratibha Tiwari said. "Noorie Begum married Rizvi in 2005. They separated some 10 years ago as the latter used to harass and assault her. She started living with her parents and filed an application in court seeking maintenance from her husband," she said.

After a hearing of this case on September 12, Rizvi allegedly stopped her by the roadside and assaulted her, and gave her triple talaq, Tiwari said. "The woman lodged a complaint on Monday. Rizvi was initially charged under sections 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. We added section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on Tuesday," she said.

Rizvi is yet to be arrested, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)