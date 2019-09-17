Sub-registrar, 8 others booked in connection with illegal sale of govt land in Ghaziabad

A sub-registrar of Loni district and eight others have been booked in connection with illegal sale of government land after they were indicted by an inquiry, an official said on Tuesday. The inquiry was conducted by Loni SDM Prashant Tiwari in the matter, following which District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey directed filing of FIRs.

In his report, the SDM mentioned that the land had been sold by some land mafias with the connivance of Loni Sub Registrar Loni B S Verma, Pandey said. Two FIRs have been registered, the DM said, adding that the first one is against Bashir Ahmed who sold 4,430 square meter land to Hashir Iqubal, a native of Shahdara Delhi and second was registered against Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Singh and four others.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mandla village in Loni, fraudulently sold the land on the basis of a power of attorney registered in the name of Rajendra singh, a native of Roper district in Punjab, Pandey said. The land was sold to Hem Lata of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, Seema of Firozpur village of Khekhra district in Baghpat, Anjana Jain and Shilpi Jain of Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, the DM said.

The nine people have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC, among others, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)