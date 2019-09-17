J-K: Terrorists torch car in Sopore

Four terrorists allegedly torched the vehicle of an elderly man for driving during a shutdown call by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore here on Tuesday. According to army sources, a man named Bashir Ahmed Khan was traveling in his car during the day when he was stopped in Warpora of Sopore by four armed men, who later torched his vehicle.

The terrorists asked Khan to come out of the vehicle and kicked him when he pleaded, sources said. They asked Khan why he was driving when there is shut down call in the region and posters by "tanzeems" are all over the place about the same, sources said.

The armed men then allegedly asked Khan to run away. Sources said that Khan is a resident of Kupwara and was in the area concerning his business.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police were the first responders. Fire tenders also reached the spot but the car had turned into ashes by then.

A case has been registered in the matter at Warpora police station. (ANI)

