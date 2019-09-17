International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Indresh Kumar compares Digvijaya Singh to Imran Khan over rape remark

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying he was "mentally ill" and compared him with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 23:41 IST
Indresh Kumar compares Digvijaya Singh to Imran Khan over rape remark

RSS leader Indresh Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying he was "mentally ill" and compared him with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Digvijaya Singh has lost his mental balance and all political sense. Therefore, whenever he speaks, it is apparent that there is some problem with him. Whenever Imran Khan says something today, the whole of Pakistan looks at him like he is suffering from mental issues. He has put Pakistan's existence into trouble," he told ANI.

"Similarly, if you look at Digvijaya Singh's attempts in the past 25 years, he has done the same for Congress," Kumar added. Earlier in the day, Singh courted controversy when he said that people donning saffron clothes are committing rapes.

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples. Is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," Singh said at an event in Bhopal. (ANI)

Also Read: Digvijaya Singh faces backlash over Muharram tweet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019