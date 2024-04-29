Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Yadav Alleges BJP Fears Mulayam Singh Yadav's Family

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Monday claimed the ruling BJP is scared of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family and warned that the more its leaders speak against this family, the more the victory margin of SP will be in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, he also expressed confidence that in the third phase of general elections, candidates of the SP and INDIA bloc will win all 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

''BJP leaders are scared of Netaji's (SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav) family. The more they speak against Netaji and our family, the more the victory margin of SP candidates will be,'' Shivpal Yadav said when asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegation that whatever the SP has is not for the party but for ''one family''. Shivpal Yadav is the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav. On poor turnout in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in UP, Shivpal Yadav said, ''Our voters are labourers and farmers. They don't care about heat. Our voters are using their franchise. But BJP's voters are not coming out of their homes. That is why there is a lot of nervousness in the BJP.'' On UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks that Shivpal Yadav has reached old age, the SP leader said, ''I am holding 40 meetings a day. Yogi ji should see that even at his age he goes back after attending only four meetings a day.'' Polling will be held on UP's 10 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of elections on May 7. This phase includes seats like Mainpuri, Firozabad, Sambhal and Budaun. Most of the seats going for voting in this phase are considered as SP strongholds.

