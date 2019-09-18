International Development News
Development News Edition
Five inmates escape Juvenile Detention Centre in Indore

At least five inmates escaped from Indore's Juvenile Detention Centre by breaking an old window on Tuesday, police said.

ANI Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 18-09-2019 02:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five inmates escaped from Indore's Juvenile Detention Centre by breaking an old window on Tuesday, police said. The five inmates who escaped from the centre have been identified as Akash, Ravi, Hrithik, Dharmendra and Arun. They were serving time at the detention centre after being charged under various sections.

While Ravi was charged for murder, Dharmendra was charged for kidnapping and rape. The five escaped while inmates were playing cricket in the playground in jail premises.

A search is underway in the case. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
