International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday.

ANI Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 18-09-2019 06:16 IST
Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Rs 32 lakh gold seized at Chennai International airport on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday. The passengers had concealed the gold in LED lanterns and digital radio sets.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shah Alam, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After noticing suspicious movement, customs officials intercepted him and thoroughly checked his luggage.

A case has been registered against him and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019