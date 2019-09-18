Farmer, daughter killed after speeding truck hits buffalo cart in UP

A 66-year-old farmer and his daughter were killed and his son was injured after their buffalo cart was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Shahpur area on Tuesday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Zile Singh and Jyoti (13), residents of Kakra village. Zile Singh's son, Lal Singh (48), was rushed to the hospital, the police said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, they said.

Residents of Kakra village blocked the Muzaffarnagar-Shahpur road for several hours, demanding action against the accused, they said.

